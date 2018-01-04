Two women tricked to Saudi Arab by travel agent, family seeks government's help

A travel agent allegedly tricked two Hyderabad women promising beautician job in Saudi Arab's Al-Qassim. Agent named Maqsood convinced the sisters of getting them a fair job in Al-Qassim. It was later found that the sisters Noor and Rehana were supposed to be employed as house maids unwillingly, alleged their elder sister Farhana. The sister duo left India on February 5, 2017. They were paid 1,200 Saudi Riyal in the first three months, however, the employer stopped paying after three months. The victims' sister claimed that both of them are subjected to violence with unavailability of adequate shelter and food sister. The family is urging Ministry of External Affairs and Telangana Government to help them get the sister back in India.