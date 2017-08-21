Two warring AIADMK factions finally 'united', Panneerselvam to be Deputy CM

The two warring factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - one led by the Chief Minister E. Palanisamy (EPS) and the other by O. Panneerselvam announced a merger, citing that 'MGR always wanted to see us united, not split.' Panneerselvam is all set to be the Deputy Chief Minister under the merged AIADMK government. He will also be given the additional charge of Finance Ministry and will be sworn-in today evening. While addressing the people, Palanisamy said that there will be 11 people in a committee to co-ordinate in the merger. He further added that the party's first priority will be to retrieve the two leaves symbol and will fulfill all the promises made by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.