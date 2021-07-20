Two-third population had COVID-19 antibodies, 40 cr still vulnerable: 4th serosurvey

Director-General of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava. (Photo/ ANI)

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) on Tuesday announced the results of the fourth countrywide serosurvey which revealed that two-thirds of the general population of the country has developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and 40 crore people are still vulnerable to novel coronavirus.

The fourth edition of the national serosurvey was conducted in 70 districts in June-July and included children of 6-17 years of age.

The fourth serosurvey found the overall seroprevalence of India to be 67.6 percent.

Dr V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog said, "One out of three is still vulnerable to COVID-19, more than 40 crore people are still not protected."

The director-general of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava, during the press conference said, "The 4th round of national serosurvey was conducted in 70 districts in June-July and included children of 6-17 years of age."

"There was no difference in seroprevalence in male and female and rural and urban areas. In unvaccinated, the seroprevalence was 62.3 per cent and with one dose of vaccine, it was 81 per cent. In those who receive both doses, it was 89.8 per cent," Dr Bhargava said.

He said that the overall seroprevalence was 67.6 per cent in the entire population, while in the age group between 6-9 years, it was 57.2 per cent.

"Among the age group between 10 -17 seroprevalence was 61.6 per cent. In the age group of 18-44 years, it was 66.7 per cent and in 45-60 years, it was 77.6 per cent," he added. (ANI)