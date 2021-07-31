Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (file photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in Kashmir in an encounter in the Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

"Two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter today. One of them (Mohd Ismal Alvi) was involved in the 2019 Junaidpura attack", said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

A name of a Pakistani terrorist, who was involved in today's Pulwama attack was surfaced in a chargesheet that was produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Mohd Ismal Alvi was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in chargesheet produced by the NIA."

Vijay Kumar earlier today informed that Mohd Ismal Alvi (alias Lamboo) was from a family of Masood Azhar. Azhar is the founder and leader of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Lamboo was killed in today's encounter. Identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained."

"Mohd Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from a family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in the conspiracy and planning of the Lethpora attack. He stayed with Adil Dar till the day of fidayeen attack, a viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it", said IGP Kashmir.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter here at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said.

The joint operation, which was launched this morning, is still in progress.

"Operation Hangalmarg, #Pulwama. A Joint Operation was launched today morning at Hangalmarg in Dachigam forest, Pulwama based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Contact was established. Two #Terrorists eliminated. One AK and one M4 were recovered. Joint Operation in progress," the Chinar Corps said in a tweet. (ANI)