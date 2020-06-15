After two Indian staffers working with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan's Islamabad went missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India Syed Hyder Shah, on Monday, 15 June.

According to ANI sources, Syed Hyder Shah was issued a demarche on the reported arrest of two officials which made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials.

MEA also told Shah that the responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities, ANI reported citing sources.

#WATCH - Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India arrives at MEA on being summoned by the Ministry, after two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad (Pakistan) went missing. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/RxilI9kz4t — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Earlier, MEA had reportedly taken up the matter of untraceable Indian officials (working with Indian High Commission in Islamabad) in Pakistan.

The two junior staffers went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 am (IST), but did not reach their destination, reports said.

This incident comes two weeks after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage.

Recent Intelligence Rows

On 31 May, Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation along with the Intelligence Bureau and Military Intelligence caught two officials of the Pakistan High Commission “during an espionage mission”.

“A trap was laid near Arya Samaj Chowk of Karol Bagh and two persons were apprehended and asked about their identities. They repeatedly made false statements. After much interrogation they finally revealed their real identities and were handed over to Pakistan High Commission as per diplomatic protocol after official work was completed,” officials said.

India had declared Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir as 'persona non grata' after they were found obtaining sensitive documents relating to movement of Indian Army troops from an Indian national, according to authorities here.

Following the incident, India had issued multiple notes verbales to Pakistan over 7-8 June raising serious concerns over the harassment and intimidation faced by Indian diplomats in Pakistan.

“We have been taking up regularly with the Pakistan MoFA the issue of the extraordinary rise in the levels of harassment and attempts at intimidation undertaken by the ISI after the events on 31 May,” sources in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had said.

Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Also Read: India Flags Harassment of Diplomats in Pakistan: Should Pak Worry?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.