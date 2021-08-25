Two persons killed in Visakhapatnam mishap

ANI
Representative image
Representative image

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Two persons were killed in an accident that took place near the airport on National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

A delivery van was going from Anandapuram to Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam hit a parked truck from behind, airport police said.

"Two persons who were travelling in the delivery van were killed on that spot. The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post mortem. However, the driver escaped with minor injuries," the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place that will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

  • Over 57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 123 to Rs 2,964 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly commences today

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Five-day Monsoon session of Uttarakhand Assembly commenced on Monday adhering to social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Minor electrocuted in UP

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he was trying to charge an e-rickshaw battery by tapping a high tension wire in the district on Monday, police said.

  • Teenage girl found dead in J-K's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A teenage girl, who went missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, was found dead on the banks of a river in this district, police said on Monday.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62202.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 47117.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 47306.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Portion of Bhalswa landfill collapses in northwest Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Some shanties were damaged after a portion of the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

  • Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell Rs 4.5 to Rs 1,392 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

  • PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes, wrestlers

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian players for their performance in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and in the junior world wrestling competition.

  • 4 magnitude earthquake hits west Assam, tremors felt in north Bengal

    Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4 on Monday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

  • Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

  • 19-year-old woman kills herself after wedding called off over dowry

    Bareilly (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly self-immolated in a village here after her marriage was called off over a dowry dispute, police said on Monday.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 48 to Rs 5,441 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over rise in price of LPG cylinders

    New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday attacked the central government over the rising prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

  • India's HDFC Bank aims to reclaim credit card market share in coming quarters

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank aims to regain lost market share in credit cards in the next 3-4 quarters after the central bank removed a ban imposed more than eight months ago. The bank plans to issue up to 300,000 credit cards from next month which will be scaled up to half a million in the coming months, Parag Rao, Group Head-Payments at HDFC Bank said in a press briefing on Monday. "We have significant headroom to grow...our conservative approach to credit will continue," Rao added as the bank's predominant focus on offering credit cards to its own bank customers will continue.

  • Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale storm into quarter-finals of Cleveland Championships

    Cleveland [USA], August 23 (ANI): India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships in the women's doubles event.

  • Over 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

    New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, said the Central government in a press release on Monday.

  • Coriander futures decline on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 158 to Rs 7,850 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market.

  • Mumbai: Woman's body found stuffed inside bag in drain

    Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The body of a woman was found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a drain in suburban Makhurd, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.