2 Passengers on Ahmedaba-Guwahati SpiceJet Flights Test Positive For Coronavirus; Crew Quarantined

Two SpiceJet passengers who travelled from Ahmedabad to Guwahati via Delhi on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Wednesday. After a two-month gap, India resumed its domestic passenger flights from Monday. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

"Two passengers who had travelled with SpiceJet from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on May 25 have tested positive for COVID-19. The passengers had travelled on SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati)," an airline spokesperson said.

"COVID tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them," the airline said.

All scheduled commercial flights were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, IndiGo had said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening tested positive for COVID-19.

Air India on Wednesday said a passenger who was onboard an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana has tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined.