Two more teams arrive in Bhubaneswar ahead of Hockey World Cup

Hockey teams from Ireland and Germany arrived in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The team arrived ahead of the 14th edition of men's Hockey World Cup. Ireland, ranked at number 10 globally, is in Group B with England, China and Australia. Germany, ranked at number 6 globally just behind India, is in Group D with Netherlands, Pakistan and Malaysia. The world cup is set to kick-off on November 28 and will continue till December 16 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.