Two Maoists arrested with Rs 25 lakh in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 31 (IANS) Two Maoist guerrillas were arrested here with Rs 25 lakh cash on Thursday, police said.

The police formed a team after they were tipped off about two hardcore Maoists, belonging to banned Maoist organisation Communist Party of India-Maoist, planning to board a train from Ranchi station, said Kuldeep Dwivedi, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police.

They have been identified as B. Narayan and Satyanarayan and apart from cash, Maoist literature and other incriminating materials were also seized from them.

According to Police, B. Narayan is the younger brother of wanted Maoist Sudhakar.

