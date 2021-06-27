Two Low Intensity Explosions Reported at Jammu Air Force Station

Two low-intensity explosions were reported early in the morning on Sunday, 27 June, said the Indian Air Force. The explosions reportedly took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.



Tweeting that a probe is underway, IAF informed:

One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

There was no damage to any equipment.

Experts from the National Bomb Data Centre, forensic teams and the J&K police reached the high security air base after the explosions, which took place a little before 2 am and within five minutes of each other, NDTV reported.

A team from the National Investigative Agency (NIA) also reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding the incident. Air Marshal Vikram Singh, on his part, is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation.

ANI quoted sources as saying that two drones were used to carry out the explosions.

However, as per the airport, all flight operations are functional and only two flights were cancelled on Sunday, owing to operational reasons, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Two Low Intensity Explosions Reported at Jammu Air Force StationOlympics: Sajan Prakash First Indian Swimmer To Make the ‘A’ Cut . Read more on India by The Quint.