Two LeT Operatives Arrested from Hyderabad in Darbhanga Blast Case: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) operatives in Hyderabad in connection with the June 17 Darbhanga blast case.

The accused, Nasir Malik and his brother Imran Khan, are natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. They migrated to Hyderabad nearly two decades ago.

They were in constant touch with their LeT handlers in Pakistan, who had planned a series of blasts across the country, according to sources within the NIA. The agency officials had flown down to Hyderabad from Delhi to grill the accused.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a trans-national conspiracy hatched by top LeT operatives to execute terror attacks across the country and cause large-scale damage to life and property.

In the Darbhanga blast case, the arrested LeT operatives had allegedly implanted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger a chemical blast on a passenger train travelling from Secunderabad to Darbhanga, but the terror operation failed to take off as per their plan.

The consignment exploded with a low intensity at Darbhanga railway station’s platform number 1. No injuries were reported.

​The Centre’s anti-terror agency has further revealed that Nasir Khan had visited Pakistan in 2012 to undergo a special training under his LeT handlers. Imran, meanwhile, was in constant touch with suspected ISI handler Iqbal Khanna, alias Asif Khana, through encrypted communication platforms like Telegram.

Apart from Nasir and Imran, the NIA is also interrogating Mohammad Haji Salim and his son Mohd Kafeel, who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Shamli earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here