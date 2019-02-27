Two JeM terrorists killed in JandK's Shopian encounter: IGP SP Pani

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police (IGP) SP Pani on Wednesday said that the Shopian encounter that started in the wee hours of Wednesday has completed. Pani said, "During the gunfight two terrorists were killed and both belongs to proscribed organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Arms and ammunition have been recovered. From the recovered materials it has been ascertained that one terrorist is a Pakistani national and another one is from a local area. Police has started investigation on the basis of materials that have been taken in custody. During the operation, there was no collateral damage." The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Memander area of Shopian district just a day after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).