Two Injured in IED Blast in Shillong Ahead of I-Day, CM Defends State’s Intelligence Wing

Two people were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near one of the most important commercial areas of Shillong on Tuesday afternoon led to panic five days ahead of Independence Day.

The blast triggered by the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) took place at around 1:30 pm at Laitumkhrah market near a tea shop in the parking lot. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger said, “The Bomb Squad, Crime Scene Unit and Dog Squad were sent Immediately to the P.O. for collection of evidence.”

“During the preliminary investigation, it is ascertained that blast occurred due to IED,” the SP added. Nongtnger further said, “Two persons sustained minor injuries and the wall of the tea stall, as well as the window glasses of the adjacent buildings, got damaged. The blast occurred at about 1.30 pm.”

A case has been registered and the police have urged the public not to panic and to inform the nearest police station if they discover any abandoned or suspicious objects.

Defending the state’s intelligence wing, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the intelligence wing and the police department had been working very aggressively after the Khliehriat IED blast incident. According to Sangma, the arrested people comprises those in sleeper cells, overground workers, and actively involved in communications.

Addressing media persons after chairing a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister told reporters that the cabinet has strongly condemned the people behind the IED blast incident.

A large number of the sleeper cells and people who are involved in these blasts are in fact reactions to firm action taken in the past, he said. “All the people involved in the past incidents – at cement plants, flag hoisting, police premises – have been caught,” he said.

“So the intelligence department has been working very aggressively. Yes, this incident occurred, which is very unfortunate, but as I said, we are sending a powerful and firm message to all those involved in this that no one will be spared,” he stated.

“The cabinet has taken a very firm decision that strong action will be taken against those who are responsible for this particular blast,” he said.

Sangma said that the government had seen the claims made by the HNLC. “(However), we will do a thorough investigation to find who really is behind this only then will it be appropriate for me to comment,” he added.

The Chief Minister further admitted that the overground workers of the HNLC are a concern for the government.

“That is the reason why I said a large number of arrests have been made in the last many weeks, especially after the IED blast in Khliehriat police premises. Therefore, once we start doing that exercise, a large network has come up in front of us and we have been taking action against all of them. As I said, a large number have been arrested and now with this incident happening, more detailed investigation will happen and all those involved will be brought to justice,” he said.

However, when asked regarding the possible rise of militancy, the Chief Minister said, “Absolutely not. This is an incident that should not have happened. This is an incident where we have seen it has been preceded by large numbers of extortion being given to people and therefore, it looks more like a racket of extortion that they are trying to create and this is something that we will not allow at all.”

“Therefore, there are few people who are trying to do this and I want to assure the citizens of our state that as a government and as police we will take firm action and will ensure the safety of the people of the state,” he added.

According to Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, the IED was a timed device and was kept buried at the spot. She said it seems someone wanted to send some message through the blast; however, she is unsure whether it was work of a militant organization or other groups or individuals.

“I condemn this horrible act. The police must arrest those who were responsible for the blast,” she said adding, that the blast has made the whole city vulnerable and urged the police to scan the state capital.

“This blast happened in broad daylight. The entire Shillong city is vulnerable now. This is an attack on the public who have been trying to recover their livelihood after the pandemic,” she added.

Meanwhile, one of the eyewitnesses and sister of the injured victim, S Nonkynrih said she and her sister were trying to open their shops and were cleaning when the blast occurred.

“The electricity went off 10 minutes before the blast. First, we thought it was a cylinder blast that triggered the transformer to explode. We were inside the shop and couldn’t see anything after the blast,” Nonkynrih said.

She said she came out of the shop first and then she pulled out her sister. Her sister had injuries on her feet and hands from the blast and were rushed to the hospital.

