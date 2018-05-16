Two Indians arrested with gold in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 16 (IANS) Two Indians nationals have been arrested with half a kg of gold in Nepal.

The men, identified as Jitendra Sainik and Suresh Kumar of Haryana, were held on Tuesday during checking at Gaddachauki in Bhimdatta Municipality-10 of Nepal's Kanchanpur district, custom officials said.

The gold was being smuggled in a jeep with an Indian number plate and the men were intercepted after a tip while they were on their way to India.

The customs officials confiscated half a kg of gold without label kept in a bag seized from the jeep. They said the market price of the seized gold was around Rs 2.5 million.

"We are investigating whether it is the work of an organised smuggling group or some businessmen," said Madan Dahal, chief at the custom office in Gaddachauki.

He added that the gold could have been brought from Kathmandu and legal action would be taken against the accused after further investigation.

--IANS

soni/mr