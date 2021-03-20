Two Indian Shooters at New Delhi World Cup Test Positive for Covid-19, SAI Says Breach of SOP

Two Indian shooters competing in the World Cup here have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been put in isolation leaving their participation in doubt while the Sports Authority of India (SAI) alleged that some international shooters breached the bio bubble. Reacting several hours after the news broke out, the SAI said on Saturday evening that the “Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are not being adhered to at the Games hotel” and that could have led to the positive Covid result. SAI has asked the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the organisers, to submit as report on the breach.

“SAI has been made aware that during the ongoing Shooting World Cup in Delhi the Standard Operating Procedures are not being adhered to at the Games hotel and also some international players have ventured out to public places in the city, thereby breaching the bio bubble. SAI has written to the NRAI and asked the federation to submit a report on the same,” said the SAI statement.

Even before the SAI pointed out the breach of Covid-19 SOP, a coach associated with the Indian team had told IANS that some shooters were not following the protocol.

“Since two leading shooters have tested positive for the virus, they have been put in isolation,” a national level coach told IANS on condition of anonymity. “Some people are not following social distancing norms at the official team hotel. Moreover, private functions are being organised at the same hotel. There are good chances of breach of bio-bubble that has been set up for the shooters participating in the World Cup,” he said.

On Thursday, a leading rifle shooter from Europe had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a hospital. He is already out of the World Cup.

As many as 300 shooters from more than 40 nations are participating in the World Cup that is being held in all the three disciplines — rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

India has fielded a big contingent of 57 shooters, including 15 Olympic Games quota winners, in the event being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.