Two Indian Nationals Charged in Singapore for Breaching Covid-19 Stay-Home Notices

Singapore: Two Indian nationals, who are also permanent residents in Singapore, were charged by a court here on Friday for breaching the government set conditions of the Stay-Home Notices that was served to them when they arrived in the country in March. Suresh Naidu Bojanki, 37, and Bharati Tulshiram Choudhari, 47, were charged for acting in a manner likely to spread the contagious coronavirus, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The two had met on a flight to Singapore but allegedly breached the conditions of their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) at Oasia Hotel to meet in one of their rooms after midnight, the report said. Bojanki is also facing an additional charge of failing to wear a mask outside his place of residence.

He is alleged to have left his hotel room between 12.30am and 1.21 am on March 20 to go to Bharati's room on the same floor. He purportedly did not wear a mask at the time, the report said. Bharati is alleged to have conspired with him to breach his SHN and allowed him into her room.

In a release on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the duo had met on an inbound flight on March 14 and were each served with a 14-day SHN. They were taken to Oasia Hotel to serve out their SHN in different rooms.

"To safeguard our community's health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the SHN requirements if they are subject to one," the ICA said. Both of the accused are out on bail for 5,000 Singapore dollars each.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to 10,000 Singapore dollars for each charge. They are expected to be back in court on August 17, according to the report.

The ICA warned that foreigners who are convicted may face further action from the authorities, such as the revoking or shortening of the validity of permits and passes to remain and work in Singapore.

