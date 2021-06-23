Two illegal call centres involved in cheating investors busted in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai police has busted two bogus call centres, which were involved in cheating investors from India and Gulf countries, and arrested two persons, an official said on Wednesday.

These call centres, located in suburban Malad, would ask people to invest in Indian and international shares through a specific share trading website, he said.

Unit-11 of the crime branch arrested two persons from both the call centers , the official said.

The crime branch had received specific information about Indian and foreign nationals being cheated multiple times by a few call centers situated in Malad, he said.

Accordingly, officials of Unit-11 raided two call centres situated in a business centre and found that callers were making VOIP calls to citizens from India and Gulf countries, telling them they were speaking from Singapore on behalf of a specific share trading company, the official said.

Callers would ask people to invest amount equivalent to USD 200 from debit, credit cards or e-wallets in international and Indian equities through the share trading company, and promise them Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 profit daily, he said.

Once investors deposited the said amount, the tele callers used to stop communication with them, the official said.

Crime branch officials recovered server, laptops and hard disks, among other items, from the call centres, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the owners of the call centres under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Telegraph Act and the IT Act, the official said.

The arrested persons, Giriraj Damani (39) and Aditya Maheshwari (40), were produced before a court, which sent them in police custody till June 28, he said. PTI DC RSY RSY