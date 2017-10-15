Two 'hawala' operators caught in MP are Pakistan citizens: Police

Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Two 'hawala' traders arrested two days ago in the Madhya Pardesh capital have turned out to be Pakistani citizens visiting India on a transit visa, police said on Sunday.

"The two young men were caught on Friday along with Rs 80 lakh in 'hawala' money while travelling to Mumbai from Bhopal. Their questioning revealed their nationality," Mangalwara police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari told IANS.

Dayanand Singrani and Ashok had got extended their visas several times, since they could easily do so by submitting affidavits not to commit a crime or get involved in criminal activities, the officer said.

The money seized from the accused was in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. Police said both claimed they were taking the money, belonging to certain businessmen of Bhopal, to Mumbai.

--IANS

hindi/tsb/dg