Two Giant Manta Rays Caught by Fisherman Off Malpe Port in Karnataka, Watch Video; Know What Manta Ray is

Mangaluru, October 22: A fisherman in Karnataka caught two giant manta rays off the Malpe port on Wednesday. The manta rays, caught by fisherman Subhash Sailan, were weighing 750 kg and 250 kg. Several video and pictures of a giant manta ray being dropped at the port by a crane have surfaced on the internet. Video of Humpback Whales Swimming at Bombay High Sends Netizens into Frenzy, Is The Clip True or Fake?

Subhash Sailan went for deep-sea fishing in his boat Nagasiddhi on Tuesday. When he returned to the shore the next day, he brought two giant manta rays, reported The News Minutes. The big haul drew a crowd who wanted a glimpse of the giant fishes. a crane had to be brought in to put them in a pickup truck. Videos and pictures of the same went viral on social media platforms. 'Smiling' Great White Shark Captured by Photographer in South Africa, Check Terrifying Pics!

Yathish Baikampady, former President of the Fishermen's Association in coastal Karnataka, told TNN that it was not a rare kind of catch, adding that it was the first big haul after the Maple port reopened for deep-sea fishing post-coronavirus-induced lockdown. "This big catch is not too common nor is it too rare. The size may vary but they are caught fairly regularly," he said.

Two Giant Manta Rays Caught by Fisherman in Karnataka:

"This happened in Malpe and not in a remote area where it would not be reported. But due to a large crowd in Malpe and due to social media, it has gone viral. The fish will be exported and is expected to fetch a handsome price," Baikampady added.

What is Manta Ray?

Manta rays are large rays that are found in tropical, subtropical, and temperate ocean waters across the globe. The fish belongs to the genus Mobula (formerly its own genus Manta). According to National Geographic, manta rays are highly intelligent and highly threatened. In Spanish, manta means blanket or cloak. The sea creatures got that name because of their large, flat, diamond-shaped bodies.