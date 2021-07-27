Two Foreign Nationals Arrested for Hacking ATMs in Rajasthan

The Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two foreign nationals in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on charges of making illicit money by hacking ATMs. These two women have reportedly done something similar in Kota as well. The two women tried to withdraw money from the ATM of Keshavpura Bank of Baroda in Kota by tampering with it. However, they could not succeed. The CCTV footage helped the police in nabbing them. The women are said to be from Uganda and Zambia.

Ram Singh Meena, the manager of Bank of Baroda, said that two women tried to hack the ATM located at Keshavpura through a device, but they could not succeed. A complaint was filed at the Mahavir Nagar police station against them.

These women used to hack the ATMs with a device connected to the ATM’s server. The ATS and Jaipur SOG with the help of the cyber cell have arrested Laura Keith and Nan Tongo Alexander, residents of Zambia and Uganda, in a case involving Rs 32,00,000. Now, these two women are being interrogated by a team led by SOG Inspector Umed Singh.

Lalit Kumar Sootwal, the branch manager of Bank of Baroda, Mahesh Nagar had lodged a report against unknown miscreants who hacked the ATM system and changed the card through a device, between July 16 to July 18. Around 32,00,000 rupees have been withdrawn so far.

On July 23, both these women were caught on the CCTV camera trying to hack the Bank of Baroda ATM located in Keshavpura, Kota. The complaint was lodged by the bank manager at Mahavir Nagar police station, following which the women were nabbed.

