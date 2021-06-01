Two FC Bengaluru United Players Named in Trinidad & Tobago Side for World Cup Qualifiers

FC Bengaluru United defender Robert Primus and forward Daniel Carr have been named in Trinidad & Tobago’s 28-man squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Zone Group F World Cup football qualifiers beginning June 5.

Trinidad & Tobago will play their opening match against the Bahamas. The other teams in the group are St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Puerto Rico. T&T are currently second on the Group F table with four points while St Kitts and Nevis are leading with six points.

The selection of the two players of the I-League second-division side

Bengaluru United comes on the back of their strong performances in the recently concluded Bangalore Super Division League 2020-21 in March, in which they emerged champions.

Centre-back Primus has been an integral part of the FC Bengaluru United setup since the I-league qualifiers in October 2020. He played a key role in the club’s triumph journey in Bangalore Super Division League 2020-21, scoring the winner in the final league game.

Striker Carr too shone with his goal-scoring abilities.

“Robert was with us when his initial call-up to the [T&T] national team came in March. It is a tremendous story for us to be a part of where he has made a return to the Soca Warriors after seven years,” said Richard Hood, head coach, FC Bengaluru United.

