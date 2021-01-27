Two Farmer Unions Withdraw from Protests Over R-Day Violence

A day after thousands of farmers stormed the national capital, laid siege to the Red Fort, and violently clashed with the Delhi police injuring over 100 security personnel, two unions withdrew from the protests on Wednesday.

The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), which had publicly denounced the Republic Day violence, have pulled out of the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws that the farmers claim will benefit only big corporates and not the growers.

“We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee are withdrawing from this protest right away,” ANI quoted RKMS national convener VM Singh as saying.

He also blamed BKU’s Rakesh Tikait for pressuring the farmers to take a different route than the one designated for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Hundreds of protestors descended on Noida roads on Tuesday to participate in the tractor parade as part of their demonstration against the new farm laws. They laid siege to the Red Fort, damaged public property and even clashed with the police injuring over 100 security personnel.

Six Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and five police vehicles were damaged in the violence, according to an FIR registered in connection with the incident. It also claimed that 70 iron barricades damaged when over 10,000 protesting farmers on nearly 600 tractors stormed the area.