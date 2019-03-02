Two families name newborns 'Abhinandan' to celebrate homecoming of WC

Amid the celebrations in the country over the homecoming of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday night, two families in Rajasthan's Alwar district and Bihar's Gaya district named their baby boy as 'Abhinandan'. Both the families said that they are proud of the pilot and named the baby Abhinandan. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) while on a mission on February 27. He returned to India on Friday. He has been hailed as a hero for his grit and courage in Pakistani custody.