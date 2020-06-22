Two Earthquakes Hit Mizoram in 24 Hrs; PM Modi Assures Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 22 June reviewed the situation in Mizoram after two earthquakes of moderate intensity hit the northeastern state in the last 24 hours.

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” Modi tweeted.

Shah also tweeted: “I have spoken to Shri Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the tremors in the state. I assured him of all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being.”

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day on Monday morning. At 4.10 am, a quake measuring 5.3 on the Ritcher scale shook Mizoram. The tremors came exactly 12 hours after another earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the state.