Two Doctors Sent to Rio Olympics Face CBI Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a probe against two doctors who were allegedly sent to Rio Olympics 2016 with the contingent of Indian athletes without having the requisite qualifications.

The agency has registered a preliminary inquiry in the case against Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi who were given the green signal to visit the international multi-sport event held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5-21, 2016, informed sources said on Friday.

Over 11,000 athletes from across the world, including 118 from India, participated in the event.

The CBI is probing the case from all possible angles like the role of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) members who permitted the two doctors to go to the Rio Olympics along with the Indian athletes, the sources added.

IOA promises to co-operate

The Indian Olympic Association said it will co-operate with the CBI after the investigative agency initiated an enquiry into allegations of

nepotism and favouritism in sending two "unqualified" medical professionals with the Indian team to Rio Olympics.

It is alleged that Dr Pawandeep Singh and RS Negi did not have requisite qualification and experience but were sent to Rio Olympics with the contingent.

"The matter is with the CBI. The IOA will assist the CBI in the enquiry," IOA Secretary-general Rajeev Mehta said.