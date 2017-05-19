Two doctors sent to Rio face CBI probe

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started a probe against two doctors who were allegedly sent to Rio Olympics 2016 with the contingent of Indian athletes without having the requisite qualifications.

The agency has registered a preliminary inquiry in the case against Pawan Deep Singh and R.S. Negi who were given the green signal to visit the international multi-sport event held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5-21, 2016, informed sources said on Friday.

Over 11,000 athletes from across the world, including 118 from India, participated in the event.

The CBI is probing the case from all possible angles like the role of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) members who permitted the two doctors to go to the Rio Olympics along with the Indian athletes, the sources added.

--IANS

