Two days left for Salman-Katrina starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' shooting to end

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has finally announced that the shooting of his upcoming flick, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' will be completed in next two days. The 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' filmmaker took to Twitter where he revealed that the longest schedule of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer in Abu Dhabi is almost through. He wrote, "Last 2 days of shoot left @TigerZindaHai @yrf #Team tiger. Longest schedule in #Abudhabi coming to end." The director also shared a still silhouette shot from the movie, which probably shows Salman wielding a gun. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The movie, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is slated to release on December 22.