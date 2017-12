Two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers were attacked allegedly by BJP-RSS workers in Kannur district. They were attacked at Mattanur in Kannur district. Sudheer and Sreejith were sitting at a place, when a group of people attacked them yesterday evening. Later both were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. The party staged a protest against the attack at Mattanur and in nearby Panchayats on Tuesday.