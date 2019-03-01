Two border projects in Tripura put on hold after BGB raises objection

Agartala, March 1 (IANS) India's two integrated border development projects worth Rs 29.47 crore along the Tripura-Bangladesh borders have not been executed as the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has raised objections, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told the Assembly on Friday.

"Two Integrated Development Complexes (IDCs) were sanctioned by the Central government in May 2016 and December 2017, respectively. The first instalment of funds, too, was released long time back by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry. But due to objections raised by the BGB, the work for the two projects could not be started," Deb told the House.

"Government officials have approached the BGB authorities through the Border Security Force (BSF) to resolve the issue," he said.

Replying to queries raised by CPI-M legislator Moboshar Ali, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Industries and Commerce Department portfolio, told the Assembly that he would personally take up the issue with the Central ministers to expedite the matter.

According to Deb, the two IDCs would be set up at Manughat in northern Tripura and Muhurighat in southern Tripura to further boost India-Bangladesh trade and economic activities.

"Of the total cost of Rs 29.47 crore for the two projects, Rs 9.45 crore was received by the state government from the Centre as the first instalment. The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation would set up the two important border projects," he said.

Deb also said that land has been allotted to develop five Land Customs Stations along Tripura's 856 km border with Bangladesh to boost trans-border trade and business.

Hs further told the House that a multi-facility integrated check-post was set up in the Agartala-Akhaura border near here at a cost of Rs 73.50 crore, and an IDC was built at Srimantapur border in western Tripura at a cost of Rs 16 crore.

"The Government of India is developing its border infrastructure to further increase trade and business with Bangladesh," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

