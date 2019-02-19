Two aircrafts crash during Aero show rehearsal in Bengaluru

Two aircrafts of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics team that were rehearsing for the upcoming 12th edition of Aero India Show crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru today. Bengaluru Police said that while both pilots were ejected safely, one civilian was hurt in the incident as the debris has fallen near ISRO layout in Yelahanka new town area. The Aero show is set to begin from February 20. The latest aircrafts have already landed at Yelahanka Air Force Station to enthrall visitors during 5-day exhibition. Pilots performed sorties and aerial stunts on the rehearsal day ahead of Aero India Show's inauguration.