Twitterverse is celebrating 26 years of 'SRKism'
Shah Rukh Khan completed 26 years in Bollywood today. Twitterverse is celebrating 26 years of 'SRKism'. Shah Rukh Khan debuted in the movie 'Deewana' 26 years ago. The hashtag #26GoldenYearsofSRK is trending on the micro-blogging site. Columnist Manobala Vijayabalan took to twitter to post a motion poster with the caption, "Here's the motion poster for #26GoldenYearsOfSRK celebration." Ajaz Khan, Big Boss 7 fame also wrote, " #26GoldenYearsOfSRK Deewana Se Lekar Jab Harry Met Sejal Tak Wahi Ka Wahi Khada Hai Ukhaadlo Wish u All The Best Bhai For Upcoming Years Aise He Entertain Karo You Are The Jaan Of Bollywood And Pride Of India." A user wrote, "Exactly 26 Years ago @iamsrk entered into The Shining world of Bollywood and won everyone's heart... Since then till now, only years changed but the Love & Craze for this Baadshah is still Intact amd increasing day by day". Helmed by Raj Kanwar, 'Deewana' was a romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The King of Bollywood won the Filmfare for Best Debut Male for the movie.