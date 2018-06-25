Shah Rukh Khan completed 26 years in Bollywood today. Twitterverse is celebrating 26 years of 'SRKism'. Shah Rukh Khan debuted in the movie 'Deewana' 26 years ago. The hashtag #26GoldenYearsofSRK is trending on the micro-blogging site. Columnist Manobala Vijayabalan took to twitter to post a motion poster with the caption, "Here's the motion poster for #26GoldenYearsOfSRK celebration." Ajaz Khan, Big Boss 7 fame also wrote, " #26GoldenYearsOfSRK Deewana Se Lekar Jab Harry Met Sejal Tak Wahi Ka Wahi Khada Hai Ukhaadlo Wish u All The Best Bhai For Upcoming Years Aise He Entertain Karo You Are The Jaan Of Bollywood And Pride Of India." A user wrote, "Exactly 26 Years ago @iamsrk entered into The Shining world of Bollywood and won everyone's heart... Since then till now, only years changed but the Love & Craze for this Baadshah is still Intact amd increasing day by day". Helmed by Raj Kanwar, 'Deewana' was a romantic drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The King of Bollywood won the Filmfare for Best Debut Male for the movie.