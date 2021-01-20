Twitterati Thank Rahul Dravid After India’s Historic Win at Gabba

After India pulled off a stunning series win against all odds in Australia by win the Brisbane Test, among those congratulated apart from the team itself was National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid.

Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid started trending on social media as fans thanked the former India A coach for grooming India's future stars. Young players like Shubham Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant helped Ajinkya Rahane and his men script history on the Australian soil.

He is NOT on Twitter but #RahulDravid is the man behind the rise of all these players at National Cricket Academy and India `A' : Gill, Shardul, Sundar, Siraj, Saini, Pant...Let us hail Dravid the astute cricket mind even as we celebrate the feat Down Under — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) January 19, 2021

In an office at the NCA in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid must be watching and feeling proud of the India A and India U19 programs he's developed, which gave India their depth.



Then, he'll quietly get back to work planning the next series. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 19, 2021

If India is still able to put out a reasonable team, we should applaud the 'A' tours over the last 3-4 years. Without them, the gap between fc and international cricket would have been very tough to bridge. Quiet thanks to Rahul Dravid too for the finishing school he has been. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2021

Don’t be surprised to see our youngsters beat the best in the world. They were always in safe hands. Thank you Dravid sir #NeverForget #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/ek6VcwlyHQ — The Lying Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 19, 2021

2018 - Received an India call. And became the first cricketer from Andhra Pradesh to represent India after 19 years.



(He had a conversation with Rahul Dravid a day before his debut. - 2nd pic) pic.twitter.com/EYfCk1HZFG — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) January 14, 2021

Thank you Rahul Dravid for instilling the right cricketing values in this team. We all know many would call you tonight and share their joy with you. Keep your phone on :) #INDvsAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 19, 2021

1980s :: Young Cricketer Rahul Dravid With Legend Sunil Gavaskar



Today Legend Rahul Dravid Is Mentoring , Coaching and Guiding Young Cricketers of India #ThankYouDravid pic.twitter.com/eqjSkRFbs8 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) January 19, 2021

Somewhere in Bengaluru, Rahul Dravid would have taken a fresh guard today and resumed his quest for finding and moulding the next Superstar of Indian cricket. Let’s not forget his immense contribution in this historic win. #AUSvIND — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) January 20, 2021

This 2020-21 series has so many shades of 2001. But we played Australia in 2001 with a full strength Indian side barring Kumble -Sachin Sourav, Dravid, Laxman, Zak, Bhajji...

We're playing this test without Kohli & Vihari, & with 2 net & 3 backup test bowlers as our attack. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 18, 2021

A special salute to Rahul Dravid and @RaviShastriOfc . Both abandoned the comfort zone of commentary box: one, nurtured talent in under 19, India A, now NCA. The other has got ‘youngistan’ to imbibe his defiant spirit! (Not to forget @CoachBharatArun with the bowling squad) — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 20, 2021

Well done @Sundarwashi5 Rahul Dravid told me in Bangladesh during U19 WC that he was the man to watch with bat.. was speaking of temperament .. and Sunda showing it now .. he was 16 then . Congratulations — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 17, 2021

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill, all have played under Dravid at the Under-19 level.

While Pant and Washington had played in the U-19 team in 2016, Gill who made a vital 91 opening the innings during the chase, had played in the 2018 team managed by Dravid.

