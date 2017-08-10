Twitterati explains how Arsenal's Theo Walcott got 'Om Namah Shivaya' tattoo wrong

Tattoo has become a common thing among footballers, where they paint their body with various designs, sometimes with deep meaning, making the body look like a work of art.

The same was witnessed when Arsenal star Theo Walcott posted an image of his new tattoo, which read Om Namah 'Shavay' in Hindi, which was meant to pay respect to Lord Shiva, a Hindu deity. It looked stylish.

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

"Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo," read the caption of his new tattoo. It was posted on Wednesday.

The syllables inked on his spine are beautiful, but on close inspection, technically it looks wrong, and Twitter was quick to spot the mistake.

Walcott inscribed the words in Hindi and the Arsenal man, rather the artist did not seem to pay too much attention to the details of the script that was used. According to one of the Twitter users, if we go by the original tattoo posted by Walcott, the last three syllables mean a dead body. Though Walcott might have been unaware, some lauded him for his intention.

One understands that the Arsenal star wanted to have different syllables in each line. He started with a beautiful ॐ, which was followed by other letters, in a vertical line, but he must have failed to recognise that शि वा य are three different syllables.

So, what he did was break शि into two, which is wrong according to people on Twitter. People on social media explained what is exactly wrong with the tattoo.

Walcott is getting ready for the new season, which starts this Friday as Arsenal face Leicester. One hopes that he does not mess up with his game, like the way he has done with his tattoo.

Here is what Twitterati had to say about it

Your tattoo guy kinda messed up, y'know.

This is what it should have been. pic.twitter.com/V6OwGFLHD2

— Tanuj Baru (@barucracy) August 9, 2017

You've got incorrect letters. Last 3 letters mean dead body. Need to fix it. Fix it as shown in this photo. — Ranjith (@ranjithrajan) August 9, 2017

Am I the only one thinking that the 'mo' and 'shi' are broken weirdly? — Sherwin Mascarenhas (@Sherwinator_27) August 9, 2017

Nice but some letters are broken up that needed to be together. — Raju Das | ৰাজু দাস (@rajudasonline) August 9, 2017

The tattoo artist has gotten it all wrong. Shi has become sha.. totally changing the meaning from god's name to deadbody ?? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 9, 2017

