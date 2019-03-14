Twitterati call for banning Chinese products in India

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) With China blocking India's bid to list Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the call for banning Chinese products has renewed in India with yoga guru Ramdev and Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy leading the charge on Twitter.

"Along with China, we should politically, socially and economically boycott people of all other countries that support Masood Azhar. The economic boycott is more powerful than the war as China purely understands the business language," Ramdev, who is also the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy lost no time in joining the chorus for boycotting Chinese products soon after China vetoed sanctions against the JeM chief.

"For the fourth time communist China blocks UN move to ban Masood Azhar. And to think that Jawaharlal Nehru had jumped about all over the place demanding a permanent seat for this China in the UN Security Council," he tweeted.

China-based companies dominate the smartphone market in India and also in several other product categories.

"I uninstalled #TikTok and I urge every nationalist Indian to #BoycottChineseProducts for good and teach these Chinese traitors a lesson for life," wrote another user.

--IANS

gb/bg