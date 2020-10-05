Twitter Wants To #BoycottKapilSharmaShow Due To Connection With Arnab Goswami And Republic TV

It is rather uncanny that we are finding it difficult to distinguish between established systems and their functionality. Nowadays, yogis like Baba Ramdev are assuming the role of accredited doctors. And yet, all that can still be excused.

However, when the Indian justice system adorns the veil of hooliganism and journalists masquerade as supreme judges of an investigation jury, it becomes high time for us to realise the hilarity of our country’s systems.

Republic TV had announced that it will reveal the “full truth” (in an age when we don’t even know what truth means) on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case at 10 AM today. For the last few days, while everyone else was focusing on the Hathras case, our dear channel was exposing Bollywood.

What Is The Issue?

The Kapil Sharma Show is an entertainment program that mainly promotes events and movies related to Bollywood, and three days ago, they enacted a skit on the media circus that has been going on around the SSR case, especially mocking the owner of the channel, Arnab Goswami.

Twitter broke out in an outrage today morning with the hashtag #BoycottKapilSharma. Our country is not just intolerant to minorities, but funny anecdotes and mimicry as well. One such tweet explained that the act was a clear “political agenda.” Others commented that the comedy was performed purposely to gain TRP and attract Arnab haters. Many SSR fans have taken the issue personally.

Since the show is owned by Salman Khan, many have also attributed the reason for the comedy sketch to his involvement in many controversies in Bollywood. Along with other Bollywood players, he has also been blamed for impeding the SSR investigation. The outrage was also because of the recent reveal by AIIMS that SSR died by suicide, as the media is speculating that the information is false.

It is hard to confirm the truth in any piece of information in today’s world, but considering the entire drug fiasco in Bollywood, while there are important issues to consider such as unemployment, caste oppression, female protection and COVID-19, it’s absurd that the community still finds ways to feel passionate about trivialities such as a simple comedy sketch.

The Great Indian Comedy

This is not the first time that India has reacted in such a way against Indian comedians. Many comedians have commented on how the laws regarding freedom of speech have become restricted. In an interview, Punit Pania, and Indian comedian made the following statement,

“There’s no absolute freedom as you do have to follow the law of the land. Under IPC you can’t make fun of any religion, national icons or person of repute, which is vague enough for people to go after you.”

As far as the SSR case is concerned, it has also been noted by experts that the media trials of Rhea Chakraborty on television were unwarranted. Although Bollywood needs recheck, it shouldn’t come at the cost of invading other celebrities’ privacy and taking other issues lightly when they have a surmountable weight on the Indian psyche.

We need justice for SSR, but we also need freedom of speech and some sanity.