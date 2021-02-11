Twitter VS NDA | Will the microblogging site comply or defy Centre's order?

The war between micro-blogging site Twitter and the National Democratic Alliance is escalating day by day. This after the Central Government expressed displeasure over Twitter’s blogpost giving details about the action that the microblogging platform took after government’s order. The Centre had asked Twitter block over 1100 user handles spreading misinformation.

Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a statement, said that ‘We respect social media a lot, it has empowered the common people. Social media has a big role in the Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news and violence, then action will be taken’.

Listen in to know more!