Twitter users can soon 'clarify' tweets, says Jack Dorsey

San Francisco, Feb 15 (IANS) While Twitterati are waiting for an "edit" feature, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said the micro-blogging platform is considering a "clarify" feature for its over 330 million users.

At a Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco on Thursday, Dorsey said he is considering a "clarify" feature that would allow users to add additional context to a tweet without changing the original content, 9to5Mac.com reported.

"One of the concepts we're thinking about is clarifications

Kind of like retweet with comment

to add some context and some colour on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant," Dorsey told the audience.

"By doing so you might imagine that the original tweet then would not have the sort of engagement around it. Like you wouldn't be able to retweet the original tweet, for instance," he added.

Earlier this month, Dorsey said Twitter is considering the possibility of adding support for editing tweets, but the original version of the tweet would still be viewable.

"Maybe we can introduce a 5-30 seconds delay in the sending of a tweet and within that window, you can edit because the issue with going longer than that is it takes that real-time nature of the conversational flow out of it," 9To5Mac quoted Dorsey as saying in a podcast interview.

Dorsey first addressed the possibility of adding an edit feature for tweets in December 2016, based on the Twitteratis' suggestions.

Back in 2018, while visiting India for Twitter's pre-election campaign, Dorsey was quizzed why Twitter does not have an edit button.

To which, he said, "the reason Twitter does not have an 'edit' button is because people may change their opinions by editing the original tweet and then people who don't agree with the original view, may have already retweeted the tweet, which is not an accurate representation of what they believe."

