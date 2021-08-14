Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

·2-min read

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A week after temporarily suspending his account, Twitter restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's handle Saturday, but not before the principal opposition party accused it of bias.

Gandhi's account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. Twitter deemed it violation of its rules.

Sources said the Twitter accounts of some of the party leaders who had shared the same pictures have also been restored.

'Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account has been unlocked,' a party functionary said, adding the accounts of some of the leaders have also been restored.

The former Congress chief had made a strong outburst on Friday accusing Twitter of 'interfering in the national political process' and said shutting down of his handle amounted to an 'attack on the country's democratic structure'.

Gandhi, in a YouTube video statement titled 'Twitter's dangerous game', alleged that it was not a neutral and objective platform and was 'beholden to the government”.

Questioning Twitter's action, Gandhi had said the company was denying millions of his followers the right to an opinion, which was unfair.

'It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says,' Gandhi had alleged.

In the wake of the friction with the Congress, Twitter has transferred its India head Manish Maheshwari, against whom an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime, to the US.

While the company did not specify any reason for the change, it said Maheshwari will move to the US as Senior Director (Revenue Strategy and Operations) and focus on new markets in his new role. PTI SKC TIR TIR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Zinc futures down on muted demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Zinc prices on Thursday fell 0.18 per cent to Rs 251.10 per kg in the futures trade, as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

  • MP: Pregnant woman dies of dengue in Indore

    Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old pregnant woman died of dengue at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a health official said on Thursday.

  • Hounded By Mob, Journalist Refuses to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Jantar Mantar

    In an exclusive interview The Quint, journalist Anmol Pritam of National Dastak talks about how he was coerced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Delhi's Jantar Mantar while covering an ongoing protest on Uniform Civil Code and Population Bill. Pritam said someone from the crowd called him and his channel 'Jihadi'.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1.5 to Rs 1,395.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • Akshay Kumar on Dying Star Power, Bell Bottom, Neeraj Chopra & More

    Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release on 19 August. This is the first film to release in theatres post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Akshay tells The Quint that it's a risk but he is keeping his fingers crossed. He also reacts to Neeraj Chopra meme.

  • Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Nickel prices were up 1.37 per cent to Rs 1,493.90 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

  • Amit Shah worships at Srisailam temple

    Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

  • Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL

    Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today, but no matter how many years she adds to her age, the childlike spirit in her will always be alive! Take for instance, her famous knock knock jokes and travelogues on Instagram-- they all show how she's a joie de vivre type of person, and we hope that never changes.

  • Bureaucrats running UP govt, people's representatives ignored: BJP leader

    Ballia (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh on Thursday attacked his own government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that it is being run by bureaucrats and no heed is paid to people's representatives.

  • Youth from national capital to participate in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai next year

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi's youth will be participating in in the Skill Olympiad that will be held in Shanghai next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Thursday fell Rs 8 to Rs 5,138 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • RTI activist Saket Gokhale joins Trinamool Congress

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) RTI activist Saket Gokhale Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi.  He said the Mamata Banerjee-led party takes an aggressive stand on issues.

  • Vessel sinks off Greek island, all 17 on board rescued

    ATHENS (Reuters) -All 17 people aboard a vessel that sank on Thursday off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued, the coast guard said on Thursday. All aboard were Greek citizens. The coast guard was unable to provide details on the type of vessel involved or the circumstances of the accident, except to say that the vessel was British-flagged.

  • Woman critically injured in bear attack in J-K’s Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 12 (PTI) An elderly woman was critically injured when she was attacked by bears in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62704.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46410.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46597.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Silver futures on Thursday fell by Rs 251 to Rs 62,520 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 116 to Rs 4,706 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • Some ministers call on Rajya Sabha chairperson a day after Monsoon session curtailed

    New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A day after Parliament's Monsoon session ended on a stormy note, some Union ministers Thursday called on Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu.

  • Lord's Test: Toss delayed due to rain

    London, Aug 12 (PTI) The toss of the second Test between India and England was delayed due to rain here on Thursday.

  • MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr reward

    Bhopal, Aug 12 (PTI) Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.