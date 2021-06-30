Twitter Under Fire Again for Pornographic Content! NCW Tells Twitter to Remove All Profiles Sharing Porn Content, Seeks Action Within A Week

New Delhi, June 30: Twitter is under fire again for having pornographic and obscene content on its platform. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance of several profiles on Twitter that have been sharing pornographic content and has sought action from the microblogging platform within a week. The NCW has asked the Managing Director of Twitter India to remove all the obscene content from the platform in a week or face action.

Also Read | World Social Media Day 2021 Date and Significance: Know History of The Day That Celebrates The New Era of Digital Communication

The move by the NCW comes a day after the Delhi Police registered a case against Twitter on a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for allegedly allowing access to child sexual abuse material on the social media platform. Delhi Police File FIR Against Twitter on NCPCR Complaint Over Availability of Child Sexual Abuse and Child Pornographic Material on the Micro-Blogging Site.

According to the official press release, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal action. The press note by the NCW also states that the commission had brought the matter to Twitter's notice for immediate action. However, no action was reportedly taken by the platform, the NCW said. Twitter in Trouble Again! NCPCR Issues Summons to Delhi Police for Non-Registration of FIR Over Availability of Child Pornography on Microblogging Site.

Also Read | The Architect of the Influencer Generation

The NCW said that it is disturbed with the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter's own policy, no action has been taken till date towards removing them. "The commission has shared with Twitter details of a few profiles sharing pornographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days," it said.