Twitter in Trouble Again! NCPCR Issues Summons to Delhi Police for Non-Registration of FIR Over Availability of Child Pornography on Microblogging Site

New Delhi, June 26: Micro-blogging platform Twitter is in trouble again, but this time over the availability of child pornographic material on the platform. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which is the country's apex child rights body, has issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police Cyber Cell over non-registration of FIR against Twitter after child sexual abuse material was found on the microblogging site.

According to details by ANI, the NCPCR issued summons to the DCP of Delhi Police cyber cell asking him to appear before it via video conferencing on 29 June and apprise the body of the action taken over the availability of child pornographic material onTwitter.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyanka Kanoongo said that the NCPCR issued summons to DCP Cyber Crime, Delhi seeking a personal appearance along with a copy of FIR which is to be filed on Twitter. "Twitter was found to have given false and misleading responses during the inquiry conducted by NCPCR for the presence of pornographic and child sexual abuse matter, a grievous offence under the POCSO ACT", Kanoongo said.

On May 29, the NCPCR had directed the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Twitter India, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act. The NCPCR's order to Delhi Police came after the child rights wing had conducted an enquiry and found child sexual abuse material on the microblogging site. The NCPCR stated that the summon is being made after Delhi police failed to submit a report on this whose stipulated time period was seven days.