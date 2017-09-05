Twitter Trolls Sabbir Rahman After His ‘I can become like Virat Kohli’ Comment

At the end of day’s play Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who scalped five wickets, said that Sabbir is a good player and reminds him of Kohli

New Delhi: Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman was trolled on Twitter after he said that he can become a batsman like Virat Kohli. On day one of the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia, Sabbir scored valuable 66 at number seven and added vital 107 runs for the sixth wicket with captain Mushfiqur Rahim.

At the end of day’s play Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who scalped five wickets, said that Sabbir is a good player and reminds him of Kohli. And when Sabbir was asked about the Lyon’s comment, the right-handed batsman felt that it is more important to contribute to team’s success than being compared to others. The 25-year-old also added that he came became a batsman like Kohli.

Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd Test: Visitors’ Team Bus Hit by Stone More

“I can become a batsman like Virat Kohli, everything is possible. But contributing to the team is more important than being compared to someone else,” said Sabbir.

After Sabbir’s comments, Twitter trolled the Bangladeshi batsman. Here are some of the tweets:

On day two, Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 305. Rahim was top-scorer for the home side after he dismissed on an individual score of 68. The Bangladesh skipper was unbeaten on 62 on day one and managed to add only six runs to his overnight tally.

Bangladesh after finishing on 253/6 added 52 runs on day two morning before being bowled out. Lyon added two more wickets to his overnight five wickets and returned with figures of 7/94. Ashton Agar chipped with two wickets.