Twitter Took Action Against 133 Posts in India: Transparency Report

Microblogging platform Twitter received 94 grievances, between 26 May and 26 June, which resulted in the social media platform taking action against over 100 URLs, revealed Twitter's Transparency report.

This move has come after the Delhi High Court criticised the social media platform for not complying with the Information Technology Rules 2021, which mandates social intermediaries to publish transparency reports, apart from other requirements.

What Was Removed?

The platform took action against 38 posts for harassment, 1 for impersonation, 1 for misinformation, 6 for privacy infringement and 87 for defamation.

It is worth noting that the platform received highest number of grievances for defamation.

“We receive complaints in our Grievance Officer - India channel that relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter's enforcement actions that are not included in the data below. The majority of complaints received in this channel during this reporting period fell into these categories,” the Twitter report said.

“In addition to the above data, we processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 7 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” Twitter in its report added.

Twitter Suspends 22,500 Accounts Globally

Meanwhile, the report also revealed 'Proactive Monitoring Data', which represents global action taken.

Twitter said that it suspended 18,385 accounts which had content on child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and 4,179 accounts that promoted terrorism were also suspended.

Twitter said that it does not tolerate any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation — whether in Direct Messages or elsewhere throughout the service.

"This includes media, text, illustrations, or computer-generated images. When we remove content, we immediately report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC makes reports available to the appropriate law enforcement agencies around the world to facilitate investigations and prosecutions," the report added.

Also Read: How Reliable is Facebook's Transparency Report? Experts Weigh in

. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh MandaviyaTwitter Took Action Against 133 Posts in India: Transparency Report . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.