Twitter takes down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed identity of minor rape-murder victim's relatives

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Twitter appears to have taken down Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a minor rape and murder victim in Delhi.

On Thursday, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, a practising advocate, in his complaint stated that the Congress MP from his Twitter handle @RahulGandhi shared his own photo along with the father and mother of the child victim which disclosed the identity of the minor victim.

The complainant requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under relevant sections and take strict legal action. The complaint further stated that the act of Rahul Gandhi is an offence under section 23 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 74 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 228A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the same matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday also issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

Taking to Twitter, Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR said the child rights body took action after taking cognisance of reports saying the Congress leader sabotaged the identity of the minor rape victim by posting the photograph of her parents on the microblogging site.

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium.

After meeting with the family, he assured his support to the family. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about his meeting and shared a picture of him with the victim's parents on Twitter.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in the Purana Nangal area of southwest Delhi, the police had said.

The Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. (ANI)