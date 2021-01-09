Twitter suspends Trump’s account; Farmer protests continue; India ready for a rollout | Top News

Here are the top headlines of the day:

1. Massive fire in the Maharashtra hospital, authorities are now under the lens as Chief Minister orders an immediate investigation into the case.

2. As rename Aurangabad debates rage on, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backs the demand, says ‘Aurangzeb was not secular’.

3. Centre and farmers talks fail yet again, as farmers remain adamant yet again about law wapasi, the government brings hope on the Supreme Court verdict, next round of talks slated on January 15.

4. In a crucial meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with state Chief Ministers, the biggest hint on COVID vaccine rollout is likely.

5. BJP national Chief JP Nadda will be visiting Poll bound Bengal later today, he will be launching his new campaign for a mega outreach to the farmers with door to door campaigning.

6. Six states now confirm Bird Flu cases, Haryana will be joining the list of the Bird flu virus, the test reports are awaited to find out if Avian Influenza has reached the National Capital.

7. After India mounts pressure on China to rescue Indian sailors, China responds, and takes up a task to free the stranded sailors.

8. Twitter suspends the United States President Donald Trump’s Twitter account permanently, says ‘It will not take the risk of further incitement of violence from their platform’.