Twitter Sets Out to Investigate Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Covfefe' Tweet

New Delhi: After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ and ‘calumny’, Twitter went after another ‘word’, this time tweeted by US President Donald Trump.
In a cryptic tweet, Trump, who does not share the best of relations with the US media, said:
Despite the constant negative press covfefe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Twitterati lost no time in interpreting the tweet their own way. Here’s a look:
Don't even care if everyone knows... Just changed all my passwords to #covfefe pic.twitter.com/NgEDsBmKXF
— Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 31, 2017
Don't worry! Everything is under #covfefe pic.twitter.com/viufIghcC0
— Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) May 31, 2017
Trump didn't#covfefe pic.twitter.com/ox3roZKp3i
— DaphneDoGood (@DaphneDoGood1) May 31, 2017
I have the best #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/xBBqhfu6a9
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 31, 2017
We all just assumed that they would be real ones #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/xpEOhytpPn
— MATHEW GABЯIEL (@mpgabster) May 31, 2017
What about the negative press @realDonaldTrump? #covfefe
— Covfefe (@covfefe) May 31, 2017
Wow, that was quick! #covfefe (wasn’t me btw) pic.twitter.com/oJkJNdC7Gr
— Lance Hodges (@lancehodges) May 31, 2017
Because Nelson is the best #covfefe pic.twitter.com/sGKgwusGlt
— Flor Blake (@FlorBlake) May 31, 2017
“Coverage” is spelled #Covfefe when your tiny hands can’t reach all the letters on an iPhone.
— Marty McFly (@LaidbckinAz) May 31, 2017
Let's play a game & guess what he was about to write. Go..!
"Despite the negative press coverage..." #COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/oWojRYlfwq
— PhillyCovfefe (@meggymagee) May 31, 2017
The President never tweeted #covefe. And it is NOT his KGB designation. -- Sean Spicer, tomorrow, probably pic.twitter.com/xevfzE8MOB
— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 31, 2017
May the odds be ever in your #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/Mp56YGutw4
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 31, 2017
Mama always said #covfefe is like a box of--
Okay look you guys I'm just so scared he's gonna launch nukes pic.twitter.com/lT45CRWQhS
— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 31, 2017
I don't know how he did it but Trump guessed the name of one of the characters from The Last Jedi! #covfefe pic.twitter.com/rjlNWdXpwy
— Matt Martin (@missingwords) May 31, 2017