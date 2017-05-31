Twitter Sets Out to Investigate Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Covfefe' Tweet

Suspected militants shot at and injured two persons in Baramulla district of Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ and ‘calumny’, Twitter went after another ‘word’, this time tweeted by US President Donald Trump.

In a cryptic tweet, Trump, who does not share the best of relations with the US media, said:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017





Twitterati lost no time in interpreting the tweet their own way. Here’s a look:

Don't even care if everyone knows... Just changed all my passwords to #covfefe pic.twitter.com/NgEDsBmKXF — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 31, 2017

















We all just assumed that they would be real ones #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/xpEOhytpPn — MATHEW GABЯIEL (@mpgabster) May 31, 2017

















“Coverage” is spelled #Covfefe when your tiny hands can’t reach all the letters on an iPhone. — Marty McFly (@LaidbckinAz) May 31, 2017





Let's play a game & guess what he was about to write. Go..!

"Despite the negative press coverage..." #COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/oWojRYlfwq — PhillyCovfefe (@meggymagee) May 31, 2017





The President never tweeted #covefe. And it is NOT his KGB designation. -- Sean Spicer, tomorrow, probably pic.twitter.com/xevfzE8MOB — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 31, 2017





May the odds be ever in your #covfefe. pic.twitter.com/Mp56YGutw4 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 31, 2017





Mama always said #covfefe is like a box of-- Okay look you guys I'm just so scared he's gonna launch nukes pic.twitter.com/lT45CRWQhS — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 31, 2017





I don't know how he did it but Trump guessed the name of one of the characters from The Last Jedi! #covfefe pic.twitter.com/rjlNWdXpwy — Matt Martin (@missingwords) May 31, 2017



