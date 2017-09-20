    Twitter Rejoices After BCCI Nominates MS Dhoni For Padma Bhushan

    The Indian cricket board has nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the country's third highest civilian award — the Padma Bhushan — for his contribution to the game. A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Board has only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's most successful captain.

    "Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award. There was no doubt among the members that Dhoni has impeccable credentials. Two World titles (2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 World T20), nearly 10,000 runs, 90 Test matches. There is no one better than him, who could have been nominated," a senior BCCI official said.

    Dhoni has smashed 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he has 163 stumpings to his name. Mahi is already a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna, Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna, and the Padma Shri award.


    As soon as the Twitterati became aware of the news, many users took to the micro-blogging site to express their joy.















    If Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour. Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Lala Amarnath are some of the notable recipients of Padma Bhushan award.

