Twitter records 400k tweets on Asiad

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Social media giant Twitter recorded over 400,000 tweets as Indian athletes led by wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat began India's medal rush, by clinching gold medals at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Besides the grapplers, Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Lakhsya Sheoran on Monday bagged silver medals in their respective categories while Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged a bronze on the opening day of the competitions on Sunday.

According to a statement from Twitter, fans in India took to the social media site to celebrate the flurry of medals.

"Twitter was buzzing with chatter around the Asian Games courtesy golds for Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, silver for Deepak Kumar, and bronze for Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar. Conversation numbers soared past the 400k mark with regards to tweets related to Team India at the Asian Games 2018, showing once again that live sport happens on Twitter," the statement said.

The Indian contingent caught the eye of some notable figures from the country, including batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

