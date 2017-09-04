Twitter recorded over 4 lakh conversations during Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Twitter recorded over 4,00,000 conversations during the Union Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion on Sunday, the micro-blogging platform announced on Monday.

Top hashtags used to tweet congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia, said Twitter India in a statement.

"It is heartening to see citizens participating enthusiastically on the appointment of new ministers and encouraging transparency in the system," said Mahima Kaul, Head-Public, Policy and Government, of Twitter India.

Twitteratti, majorly Indians from across the world, took to the platform to participate in conversations during the cabinet reshuffle.

Despite its popularity, Twitter's monthly active user base (over 328 million users) is showing stagnation and in the second quarter this year, the micro-blogging site's revenue was down five per cent to $574 million.

--IANS

