Twitter recorded 12 million Tweets on Asiad

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Twitter recorded 12 million tweets on the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, it was announced on Thursday.

The two-week event generated 12 million Tweets, from the opening ceremony on August 18 until the closing ceremony on September 2, according to a statement.

The closing ceremony was also something to remember. From the amazing fireworks, athletes and volunteers parade, to performers by national and international artists, ClosingCeremonyAsianGames2018 succeeded to amaze the world, generating 1.8 million Tweets related to the event.

India sent the second highest number of tweets, while the host nation was placed at number one. Among the events, badminton was the most mentioned on Twitter.

--IANS

gau/sed