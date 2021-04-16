Twitter Reacts to National Boxer Turned Auto Driver's Story

In a video that was uploaded on Twitter recently, it is seen how Abid Khan, a national level boxer and an National Institute of Sports (NIS) certified coach has now become an auto driver due to financial constraints.

In the video, he is heard saying things like "The poor person's only fault is that he is poor". He also adds that despite getting so many qualifications, he did not get a job anywhere since there was no vacancy and he was forced to resort to his current job. A student of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 1988-89, Khan also represented Panjab University. He also mentions that he discourages his students from joining sports now since the opportunities are so limited.

"Story of national boxer Abid Khan: From NIS qualified coach to driving auto... Watch full video at YouTube channel 'Sports Gaon' And do watch it, we need to strengthen YouTube channel Sports Gaon to bring more such stories.. Thanks", wrote Saurabh Duggal, the user who uploaded the video. Check it out here:

A lot of users online sympathized with Khan, and also tagged various officials and institutions to help him out. Some even tried to extend financial help, but the original author of the post said that Khan would not accept anyone's money, and instead, people should try offering leads to other better jobs.

